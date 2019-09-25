© Hella

Hella teams up with Chinese auto maker

Lighting and electronics specialist, Hella, says that it is intensifying its cooperation with Chinese car manufacturer, China FAW Group.

Both companies have agreed to make their joint venture Changchun Hella Faway Automotive Lighting a strategic partner of the FAW premium brand "Hongqi". This includes providing headlamp systems as well as other product solutions in the fields of car body and interior lighting, a press release reads. "Automotive lighting technology will continue to gain in importance and, not least, play a great part in shaping the appearance and indeed the image of our vehicle models, especially the Hongqi brand. We are therefore all the happier to have HELLA and the joint venture Changchun Hella Faway Automotive Lighting at our side. They are respected partners who will equip us with very complex lighting systems," says Zhang Pijie, Chairman of FAWAY and Head of Purchasing in the FAW Group, in the release. The companies also state that they intend to strengthen their cooperation regarding further brands and joint ventures of FAW. "Our strategy is this: in China, for China. By further intensifying our cooperation with FAW, we are continuing this approach and strengthening our own position in the world's largest single automotive market," explains Dr. Frank Huber, member of the HELLA Management Board responsible for the global lighting business. Changchun Hella Faway Automotive Lighting was founded in 2012 as a joint venture between HELLA and the FAW subsidiary Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components. The joint venture specialises in developing and manufacturing headlamps for the Chinese market.