© Ericsson General | September 23, 2019
Ericsson readying for U.S. 5G smart manufacturing
Ericsson is preparing to build out a USD 100 million next-gen smart manufacturing factory in Lewisville, Texas as soon as 2020.
As announced in early summer, the approximately 300,000 sq. ft. factory will produce 5G and advanced antenna system radios to boost network capacity and coverage to meet the demand for 5G deployments in North America, according to an Ericsson press release. The smart factory, which will be highly automated, will begin commercial operations in early 2020 with a workforce of approximately 100 people. Ericsson 5G industrial solutions include automated warehouses, connected logistics, automated assembly, packing and product handling, and the use of autonomous carts. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “From manufacturing to technology, the Texas economy is firing on all cylinders thanks to investments of world class companies like Ericsson. I am proud that Ericsson has chosen Texas to expand its operations, and can assure them that as governor, I will continue to promote pro-growth policies that reduce the heavy hand of government regulation and encourage expansion in the private sector.” President of Ericsson North America Niklas Heuveldop said, “As the commercial 5G network rollout continues to accelerate across North America, Ericsson is excited to lead the global technology evolution in close partnership with our North American customers, with a clear focus on value creation for consumers, enterprises and society at large.”
