© jenoptik Electronics Production | September 23, 2019
Jenoptik equips Czech Metrology Institute with new equipment
Jenoptik says that it has supplied its high-precision contour measuring system, Waveline W900C, to the Český Metrologický Institute (CMI) in Brno.
Jenoptik has had a strong metrology partnership with the Český Metrologický Institute (CMI) for many years, among others for the calibration of metrological references, so-called standards. The CMI already uses two Jenoptik Waveline T8000R systems for the calibration of roughness standards. In spring 2019, the CMI had ordered a Waveline W900C contour measuring system from Jenoptik in order to calibrate contour standards in the future. Launched by Jenoptik in 2019, the Waveline W900 measuring system together with the Waveline W800 series replaces the previous Waveline T series. Depending on the model, it can be used for roughness measurement, contour measurement or as an RC version for both. With an axis speed that is six times faster and a 30% improvement in background noise, Waveline W900 features a significantly faster measuring speed and higher measuring accuracy than its predecessors. In addition, its modular design allows for easy extension at any time. Jiri Borovsky, head of the calibration department at CMI, was visibly enthusiastic about the new W900: “The device is significantly better than its predecessor. It offers a lot more measuring possibilities, it is easier to operate and in the first tests it has already delivered more stable and accurate results than the T8000.” The CMI is the national metrology standards body in the Czech Republic, thus the country’s highest authority for all questions of correct measurement, comparable with the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Braunschweig, Germany. The institute is also responsible for the calibration of standards.
