© solstudio dreamstime.com General | September 20, 2019
SIA encouraging DoE efforts to advance semi technology
The Semiconductor Industry of America submitted public comments to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently, calling for a significant funding boost for research designed to advance semiconductor technology.
The call for the DoE emphasized the need to “harness the transformative, semiconductor-enabled technologies of the future, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced wireless networks,” according to an SIA blog published on Sept. 9. In April, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry met with the SIA Board of Directors to discuss the importance of federal investments in research. SIA’s comments, sent in response to DOE’s request for information (RFI) on basic research in microelectronics, commended DOE for advancing a basic research initiative and highlighted the tremendous return on investment provided by federal research funding to the broader economy, the blog said. Currently, U.S. semiconductor companies invest approximately one-fifth of revenue in R&D annually, which amounted to USD 39 billion in 2018. This figure aligns with the highest rates of investment of any industry, and most of this research is conducted in the United States. The blog also stated that, “Public investments are needed to complement private investments and maximize advances in semiconductor technology. While industry’s R&D investments tend to focus on near-term technological advances, federal investments in research aim to spur long-term, leap-ahead innovations.” Other details included in SIA’s comments to the DoE called for an investment of USD 1.5 billion over five years for the Office of Science, using the SIA’s 2017 Vision Report as a blueprint for research and the formation of a Science Advisory Board.
