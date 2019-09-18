© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

DENSO unveils R&D hub in Texas

Denso announced it will invest USD 1.3 million to open the Texas Innovation and Connected Service Center in Plano, Texas.

In a press release, DENSO said the new R&D lab will focus on connected technologies and vehicle service solutions, and it will be in proximity to Toyota Motor North America Inc. headquarters, which is expected to expand on the companies’ existing relationship and foster increased collaboration. The company also cited plans to grow its workforce in Plano over the coming years but did not specify the scope or schedule for that plan. "This technical center, and our Texas employees, will play an important role as DENSO continues to develop advanced technologies that will redefine transportation," said David Williams, director of Texas Innovation and Connected Service Center, DENSO. "We look forward to beginning work on new and exciting products that will undoubtedly enhance DENSO's larger R&D ecosystem." Sixty employees from three DENSO groups are located at the site, including DENSO International America, Inc. Sales and Engineering; DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc; and DENSO TEN, a a subsidiary that produces automotive electronics. Founded in Japan in 1949, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company has 221 sites in 35 countries.