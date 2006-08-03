Dell to construct factory in Poland

US based computer giant Dell plans to open up a factory in Lódz, Poland. The investment is worth 100 million Euros.

Dell Computers plans to invest 100 million Euros in constructing a plant in Lódz, Poland. The company earlier planned to construct a plant in Slovakia. They have already reserved an 80 hectare plot in an industrial park in Slovakia. According to a Slovakian report, Dell has now chosen Poland instead.



Dell also reported today that they will discontinue manufacturing of its hand held computers after huge sales drop in the first quarter. Hand held computers are now on the end of its life cycle although the new Smart Phones are taking the market shares.