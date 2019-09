© Hindley Circuits

Formerly based in the Camperdown Industrial Estate in Cramlington, the separate entity, which was acquired by Hindley Circuits in 2018, will now operate from a much larger vicinity nearby Hindley in Poplar Court in North Nelson Park Industrial Estate. At its new location Irridian will continue to run independently delivering PCB layout services using Altium & Cadstar, full product test system development and repair services. “We provide complementary services to our customers allowing them to focus on the original product design functionality and we can then help Hindley to parallel activities to assist on time delivery,” says Managing Director Alan Henderson, MD at Irridian in a press release “We are delighted by the interest from existing customers for the real value added services Alan and his team provide – it has been a really good acquisition,” adds Richard Whitehead, CEO of Hindley.