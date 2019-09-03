© Convisum Dreamstime.com General | September 03, 2019
Sequel Wire and Cable broadens horizons in Indiana
Brand-new start-up Sequel Wire and Cable will launch operations at the Argos Manufacturing Center in Marshall County, with plans to begin building its team early next year.
Initial plans include investing approximately USD 53 million over the next few years to purchase and equip a newly-constructed, 50,000-sq. ft. Argos Manufacturing Center. To accommodate expanded production capabilities, the company will more than double the square footage of the building, increasing its Marshall County footprint to 162,500 sq. ft. The company has also stated plans to add 26 new hires by the end of 2020, and an additional 94 by the end of 2024. Sequel fabricates insulated copper wire for a variety of markets and clients. The new facility will focus on new technologies to increase efficiency, such as solar and rain-collecting methods. In a press release, the company said operations will begin in early 2020. “Indiana has the most concentrated production workforce in the nation, and if you combine that with our pro-growth business climate, it makes the Hoosier state the perfect destination for companies like Sequel to start and scale operations," said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "We love coming alongside companies big and small to plug them into Indiana’s growing economy, and I’m confident our business climate and talent pipeline will allow Sequel to thrive.” As part of north central Indiana’s Smart Connected Communities plan to attract investment and enhance quality of place in the region, the Argos Manufacturing Center received USD 400,000 in Indiana Regional Cities Initiative funding, bringing the total project investment to more than USD 2.7 million. To date, USD 119.7 million has been awarded to support quality of place projects through the Regional Cities Initiative, leveraging USD 1.08 billion in additional co-investment from other public and private sources.
Micropulse expanding med-tech manufacturing Micropulse Inc., an Indiana-based medical device manufacturer, is expanding its Whitley County...
Sequel Wire and Cable broadens horizons in Indiana Brand-new start-up Sequel Wire and Cable will launch operations at the Argos Manufacturing...
Elmatica approved as a member of SOFF The Norwegian PCB broker has been approved as a member of the Swedish Security and...
VARTA plans another expansion - looking for pole position The VARTA AG Group is again expanding its production capacities. After projections...
Toshiba Memory could make huge gains from Lite-On’s SSD business Taiwan’s Lite-On Technology Corp. (Lite-On) announced on August 30 that it will offload the entire stake of its SSD business to Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp. (TMCHD).
Continental considers spin-off of powertrain division Continental’s Executive Board has decided to consider the possibility of a spin-off of the...
Qualcomm and Dallah inks small cell patent license agreement Qualcomm and Saudi Arabian company Dallah Trans Arabia Limited Liability Company...
Mercury Systems lands order for radar processing subsystems Mercury Systems has won a USD 22 million order from a major defense prime contractor...
European semi distribution slows down through spring quarter DMASS reports a decline of 1% in semiconductor growth in Q2/2019. Slowdown expected...
Toshiba Memory to acquire LITE-ON's SSD business Toshiba Memory, soon to be rebranded as Kioxia Holdings Corporation, says it has signed a...
Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm...
Google dialing in Vietnam for Pixel phone production Google has announced it will shift production of its Pixel smartphone from China to...
XALT Energy adding jobs to meet demand for batteries XALT Energy, manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and battery systems for medium- to...
Sigfox and Alps Alpine are looking to boost innovation in the IoT... IoT service provider Sigfox and electronics manufacturer Alps Alpine, have signed a global...
DRÄXLMAIER opens new wiring factory in Moldova The DRÄXLMAIER automotive wiring factory in Cahul City in Moldova, which started...
Neways posts record turnover - but lower result EMS provider Neways Electronics managed to record a net turnover of EUR 264.5...
MMAB Group appoints new COO Swedish PCB manufacturer, MMAB, is currently focusing on growth and becoming a key...
Expert-EMS nearly triples footprint in Tustin The company cites the need by other companies to reduce their own footprint and inventory as...
Matrix USA sees installations of AE Automation in N.A. Matrix has installed an AE mylar peeler and plans to introduce the Servant 650R panel...
Haier launches production facility in Russia Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance producer, Haier, has just launched...
Johnson Controls so supply smart solutions to Foxconn’s US facilities Foxconn and Johnson Controls announces that they have signed a memorandum of...
PCB manufacturer to lay off more than 400 employees Taiwanese PCB manufacturer, Dynamic Electronics Co., is looking to sell its Taoyuan...
Senvion says it has found a buyer - for at least part of the business Wind turbine developer Senvion, says that it has received several detailed offers for several key...
Magna unveils new consolidated facility Magna celebrated the grand opening of its new electronics manufacturing facility in Grand...Load more news