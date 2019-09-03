© Convisum Dreamstime.com

Sequel Wire and Cable broadens horizons in Indiana

Brand-new start-up Sequel Wire and Cable will launch operations at the Argos Manufacturing Center in Marshall County, with plans to begin building its team early next year.

Initial plans include investing approximately USD 53 million over the next few years to purchase and equip a newly-constructed, 50,000-sq. ft. Argos Manufacturing Center. To accommodate expanded production capabilities, the company will more than double the square footage of the building, increasing its Marshall County footprint to 162,500 sq. ft. The company has also stated plans to add 26 new hires by the end of 2020, and an additional 94 by the end of 2024. Sequel fabricates insulated copper wire for a variety of markets and clients. The new facility will focus on new technologies to increase efficiency, such as solar and rain-collecting methods. In a press release, the company said operations will begin in early 2020. “Indiana has the most concentrated production workforce in the nation, and if you combine that with our pro-growth business climate, it makes the Hoosier state the perfect destination for companies like Sequel to start and scale operations," said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). "We love coming alongside companies big and small to plug them into Indiana’s growing economy, and I’m confident our business climate and talent pipeline will allow Sequel to thrive.” As part of north central Indiana’s Smart Connected Communities plan to attract investment and enhance quality of place in the region, the Argos Manufacturing Center received USD 400,000 in Indiana Regional Cities Initiative funding, bringing the total project investment to more than USD 2.7 million. To date, USD 119.7 million has been awarded to support quality of place projects through the Regional Cities Initiative, leveraging USD 1.08 billion in additional co-investment from other public and private sources.