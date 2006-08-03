Arrow add e-mail archiving program for VARs

The HP Group of Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS), a business unit of Arrow Electronics, Inc. , announced today a new email archiving program that prepares VARs with the information and resources they need to deliver email archiving products, services and solutions to customers.

"Research suggests that end-user data growth rates will average more than 50 percent over the next 12 months," said Michael Haley, vice president, HP Group, Arrow ECS. "With challenges that include tighter government regulations, customers are having a harder time addressing their email archiving and retrieval needs. Arrow's intent is to provide the right tools to enable our partners to capitalize on this market opportunity by helping them identify, win and implement email archiving solutions."



Arrow ECS' HP Group now offers its partners a comprehensive set of processes and tools to increase their success through solution-focused training boot camps, online resources, key ISV partnerships, collaborative sales mentoring services and demand creation programs. In addition, Arrow ECS has the leading email archiving storage solutions available in its solution centers for demonstrations, testing and training.



"All of the tools and training Arrow provides are focused on the process of consultative selling," said Ed Burke, director, Marketing, HP Group, Arrow ECS. "We understand that a solution sale is not defined by an invoice itemizing hardware, software and services, but rather how the opportunity was first discovered. This process drives the content and quality of the email archiving program we're rolling out to our partners."