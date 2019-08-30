© scanrail dreamstime.com

XALT Energy adding jobs to meet demand for batteries

XALT Energy, manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and battery systems for medium- to heavy-duty markets, will be holding a job fair to help fill approximately 50 open positions at their Midland, Michigan headquarters and manufacturing facility.

Participants will tour the 460,000 square foot manufacturing facility and have an opportunity to learn about XALT Energy, products, and open positions, as well as complete a job application onsite. Initial interviews for technician job positions will also be conducted at the event. CEO Jeff Michalski said, “The world -wide market for XALT Energy products is growing at a rapid rate. Existing customers are increasing sales orders and new customers are emerging at a faster pace than years past. This is resulting in a demand for additional workforce.” In a recent story published by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the battery industry is described as being on track for steady growth through the next decade, and beyond. “The growth of the lithium-ion battery market is being fueled by the expansion of electric vehicle and e-bus. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining demand from automobile companies due to their small size and light weight compared to nickel metal batteries used in electric cars. The lithium-ion battery market for electronic devices is quite saturated, but lithium-ion battery in industrial application is growing at a rapid pace. The also stated, “…the global lithium-ion battery market presents an opportunity of more than USD 100 billion by the end of the year 2025.”