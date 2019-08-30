© scanrail dreamstime.com General | August 30, 2019
XALT Energy adding jobs to meet demand for batteries
XALT Energy, manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and battery systems for medium- to heavy-duty markets, will be holding a job fair to help fill approximately 50 open positions at their Midland, Michigan headquarters and manufacturing facility.
Participants will tour the 460,000 square foot manufacturing facility and have an opportunity to learn about XALT Energy, products, and open positions, as well as complete a job application onsite. Initial interviews for technician job positions will also be conducted at the event. CEO Jeff Michalski said, “The world -wide market for XALT Energy products is growing at a rapid rate. Existing customers are increasing sales orders and new customers are emerging at a faster pace than years past. This is resulting in a demand for additional workforce.” In a recent story published by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the battery industry is described as being on track for steady growth through the next decade, and beyond. “The growth of the lithium-ion battery market is being fueled by the expansion of electric vehicle and e-bus. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining demand from automobile companies due to their small size and light weight compared to nickel metal batteries used in electric cars. The lithium-ion battery market for electronic devices is quite saturated, but lithium-ion battery in industrial application is growing at a rapid pace. The also stated, “…the global lithium-ion battery market presents an opportunity of more than USD 100 billion by the end of the year 2025.”
Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm...
Google dialing in Vietnam for Pixel phone production Google has announced it will shift production of its Pixel smartphone from China to...
XALT Energy adding jobs to meet demand for batteries XALT Energy, manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and battery systems for medium- to...
Sigfox and Alps Alpine are looking to boost innovation in the IoT... IoT service provider Sigfox and electronics manufacturer Alps Alpine, have signed a global...
DRÄXLMAIER opens new wiring factory in Moldova The DRÄXLMAIER automotive wiring factory in Cahul City in Moldova, which started...
Neways posts record turnover - but lower result EMS provider Neways Electronics managed to record a net turnover of EUR 264.5...
MMAB Group appoints new COO Swedish PCB manufacturer, MMAB, is currently focusing on growth and becoming a key...
Expert-EMS nearly triples footprint in Tustin The company cites the need by other companies to reduce their own footprint and inventory as...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKDual applicators and non-atomized conformal coatings are proven best for high-volume manufacturing For solvent-based, high-volume electronics applications, non-atomized coating gives:
• Finer edge definition for tighter keep-out zones
• Faster coating-line speeds
• Single-pass coverage for greater UPH
Matrix USA sees installations of AE Automation in N.A. Matrix has installed an AE mylar peeler and plans to introduce the Servant 650R panel...
Haier launches production facility in Russia Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance producer, Haier, has just launched...
Johnson Controls so supply smart solutions to Foxconn’s US facilities Foxconn and Johnson Controls announces that they have signed a memorandum of...
PCB manufacturer to lay off more than 400 employess Taiwanese PCB manufacturer, Dynamic Electronics Co., is looking to sell its Taoyuan...
Senvion says it has found a buyer - for at least part of the business Wind turbine developer Senvion, says that it has received several detailed offers for several key...
Magna unveils new consolidated facility Magna celebrated the grand opening of its new electronics manufacturing facility in Grand...
ACDi bolsters capabilities, manpower to match EMS demands ACDi announced it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and...
Ultra Electronics USSI, Sparton joint venture win USN contract Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC have been awarded a...
North American PCB sales decline following negative order growth North American PCB sales growth in July turned negative, following order growth into...
Efore to sell its telecom operations to Chinese Kexin Back in late July, the board of directors of Efore accepted an offer made by Shenzhen Kexin...
Cicor invest in new laser processing system MKS Instruments announces that the company has made its first European sale of its recently...
REDCOM EMS completes AS9100D:2016 aerospace certification REDCOM EMS, a business unit of REDCOM Laboratories, says that the company has achieved...
Phillips-Medisize to add 500 jobs Med-tech manufacturer Phillips-Medisize has announced the creation of 500 jobs, in...
Isola: Remaining in AZ with new combined HQ Isola Group has signed a lease to remain in Chandler, Arizona and consolidate and relocate its...
Ohio-based Dana acquires Nordresa Dana Incorporated has completed the acquisition of Nordresa Motors Inc., based in...Load more news