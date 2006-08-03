Sanmina-SCI PCB facility receives<br>highest military certification

Sanmina-SCI has announced that its San Jose, California facility has been awarded MIL-PRF-31032 certification by the Defense Supply Center, Columbus.

The certification provides Sanmina-SCI's San Jose facility the framework to manufacturer products in compliance with the rigid MIL-PRF-31032 requirements.



“Sanmina-SCI's manufacturing locations continue to work diligently to obtain stringent certifications that demonstrate to our customers that we provide the highest level quality and technology to their respective industries,” said Norman Evans, Vice President of Manufacturing for Sanmina-SCI's San Jose PCB facility.

