© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Phillips-Medisize to add 500 jobs

Med-tech manufacturer Phillips-Medisize has announced the creation of 500 jobs, in anticipation of the completion of its Hudson, Wisconsin facility.

The company, which develops and manufactures pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical devices, first announced the new construction project in February. The new hires will come from the Hudson area, but placed at other facilities and provided transportation until the Hudson plant is operational. Media outlets are reporting that the staffing company charged with the hiring said Phillips-Medisize is hiring for a “range of manufacturing support positions,” with jobs currently available for production operators and in entry-level packaging. The positions are “temp to hire,” with workers converting to a full-time Phillips-Medisize employee after 520 hours, or just more than 43 12-hour shifts. Phillips-Medisize, a subsidiary of Koch Industries-owned electronics manufacturer Molex, expects the facility in Hudson’s St. Croix Meadows development to be completed between late 2019 and mid-2020.