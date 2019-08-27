© Photonics Systems Group

Photonics Systems Group appoints new sales director for electronics

The German laser equipment group has appointed Ardalan Masoumi as Director of Sales Electronics.

Ardalan brings in more than 10 years of experience from the electronic equipment industry with him, providing key account management and technical sales for electronics manufacturers. “We are extremely happy that we have found such a talented person for our strategic business segment electronics. In his function he will be responsible for the market introduction of several new laser systems, e.g. the DIVIDOS laser depaneling system and expand our new business specially in Europe and the Americas”, says Antonio Schmidt – CSO of the Photonics Systems Group, in a press release. Ardalan comes to the Photonics Systems Group from a German laser system manufacturer, where he was responsible for technical sales and business development. He has a background in mechanical engineering and has worked for many years in sales prior to taking on managerial responsibilities.