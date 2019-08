© Essence Group

The new, high-tech production line was co-developed by Essence and Flex Operations in Ofakim, Israel and uses the latest automation systems to produce a range of Essence's connected-living IoT solutions for security, safety and senior monitoring, a press release reads. The automation of production Essence says it will be able to offer its customers a higher and more consistent level of product quality, while also offer the flexibility to quickly meet increasing and fluctuating demand. This newly created line can be scaled to other Flex facilities globally to help Essence better serve its customers in different regions. By using advanced production automation methods, including the latest robotic technology, the entire assembly, testing and packaging process will be automated, resulting in an increase of production efficiency, enhanced quality and quicker time-to-market. "Partnerships with large manufacturers like Flex are extremely valuable for us. Our ongoing partnership allows us to produce the most innovative products at rapid speed and meet the customer demand. As Industry 4.0 has unfolded, we have seen tech companies shift towards greater automation of their production lines. This is already paying dividends, as we have seen large gains in productivity, increased quality and collaboration, and higher revenue and profitability. We will continue to foster collaboration with world-leading technology companies in order to develop the most advanced production lines on the market," says Hagai Enoch, chief operating officer at Essence.