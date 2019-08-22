© manz

Manz receives follow-on order for LightAssembly platform

Manz AG announces that the company has been awarded a contract for several assembly lines of the LightAssembly platform in the Electronics sector. The order comes from an unnamed company described as a "leading international provider of power electronics" , with whom Manz has maintained a business relationship for many years.

Manz will deliver process and handling modules for the automated assembly of controllers, with a total volume in the lower double digit million euro range. One quarter of the order will affect revenues and earnings for this year, while three quarters will impact the coming fiscal year. “With the modular assembly and inspection platform LightAssembly, we offer a product trusted by customers in a wide range of industries. One of these is our long-term partner in the electronics industry, to whom we have already delivered 10 fully-integrated assembly lines over the last three years. This is a clear proof of how we and our highly flexible equipment help customers fulfill the modern requirements production companies face,” says Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG in a press release. With the modular, scalable LightAssembly platform, Manz AG is able to react flexibly to specific customer needs. “LightAssembly can either be integrated into existing, non-automated production lines on a modular basis or can be used as an integrated platform in fully-automated production systems. A process module can handle not only classic assembly processes, such as screw fitting, but also other process steps such as laser welding or technologies for bonding, casting or pressing. The applications are equally versatile, and include, for instance, assembling cell contacting systems in the automotive industry or producing laptops, tablets or other devices and controls in the electronics industry," says Martin Drasch.