Comprehensive component source published

The 2005 edition of the "European Component Source Directory" has just been published.

The "European Component Source Directory" includes more than 5000 addresses of manufacturers, distributors, agents and importers of electronic components in Europe. The directory offers search options to get information about manufacturers for a certain component, distributors and agents for a certain manufacturer and also lists of distributors, manufacturers and agents in Europe. This edition has been updated recently to reflect the modification which has occurred in the distribution networks.



There is also a printed version of 1260 pages published.