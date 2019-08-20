© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 20, 2019
Optimum Fiberoptics fully integrated into R&M USA
The Swiss Cabling and Connectivity specialist R&M announced the acquisition of Elkridge based Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. in March this year. The integration of the fiberoptic specialist into R&M USA, based in Milpitas, California is well on course. Since July 1, the company has been operating under the name R&M USA Inc.
In order to better meet the growing needs of its customers and to enhance its product line, R&M will move into new premises towards the end of the year. The entire production will be relocated to a new building in Elkridge near Baltimore, which has the necessary space reserves for today’s and tomorrow’s business, the company states in a press release. "The acquisition of Optimum already shows first results and is a perfect addition to our current activities of North American Headquarters in the Silicon Valley. It enables us to serve our existing customer base on the East Coast as well as to reach new customer groups," says Christopher Stratas, Managing Director R&M USA Inc.
