The preparations for the construction have already started and are expected to be completed by spring 2020, the company states in a press release According to Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, the purpose of the expansion is to cater to the growing demand by increasing the production area as well as material storage space. “Within the past years we have witnessed a vast growth in demand from both our existing customers as well as new customers,” says Munipalli, who believes that the expansion will give the required boost to the manufacturing capacity. The construction costs of approximately EUR 2 million and will be financed from operating income. Incap India factory is located in Tumkur, near Bangalore and employs a total of 740 people. The floor space of the facilities will amount to approximately 12'500 square metres by spring 2020. The factory produces inverters and UPS, PCBs for fuel and cash dispensers, power supply units, rescue devices, solar inverters, drives and medical devices as well as devices for other electronic industrial products.