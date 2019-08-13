© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Mid-year global semi sales down 14.5% compared to 2018

worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 98.2 billion during the second quarter of 2019, a small increase of 0.3% over the previous quarter, but 16.8 percent less than the second quarter of last year, says The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

Global sales for the month of June 2019 were USD 32.7 billion, a decrease of 0.9% compared to last month's total of USD 33.0 billion, and 16.8% less than the June 2018 total of USD 39.3 billion. Cumulatively, year-to-date sales during the first half of 2019 were 14.5% lower than they were through the same point in 2018. "At the midpoint of 2019, the global semiconductor market remains in a period of decreased sales, with revenues through June lagging the mid-year totals from last year by nearly 15 percent," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Year-to-year sales were down across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories. One silver lining was that sales during the second quarter of 2019 narrowly outpaced sales during the first quarter." Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in Japan (2.6%), but decreased the Americas (-0.7%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.7%), China (-1.5%), and Europe (-2.6%). On a year-to-year basis, sales were down across all regional markets: Europe (-10.9%), Japan (-12.8%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-13.7%), China (-13.9%), and the Americas (-29.5%).