© ABB Electronics Production | August 13, 2019
ABB names Björn Rosengren as CEO
ABB has appointed Björn Rosengren, as Chief Executive Officer. He will join ABB on February 1, 2020 and succeed CEO, Peter Voser, in this role on March 1, 2020. At that time Peter Voser will revert to his position at ABB solely as Chairman of the Board.
Björn Rosengren, a Swedish citizen, is an experienced, international executive and leader of industrial businesses. He has been the CEO of Sandvik, a high-tech global engineering group, since 2015. During this time, he has overseen the implementation of a decentralised structure and improved both the profitability and financial strength of Sandvik. Prior to that, he was CEO of Wärtsilä Corporation, which manufactures and services power sources and other equipment for the marine and energy markets (2011-2015) and spent some thirteen years (1998-2011) in a variety of management roles at Atlas Copco. “The Board is pleased that Björn Rosengren will be taking the lead at ABB, bringing with him a proven track record of value creation and exactly the managerial skills ABB needs during the next stage of its transformation,” says ABB Chairman and current CEO, Peter Voser in a press release. “After undertaking a thorough search, the Board is convinced that Björn Rosengren is the best candidate for the role. He understands how to establish successful decentralized organizations, empower people and demonstrates the culture of cooperation and high performance.” “I am honored to have the opportunity to join ABB, a truly global technology leader, after I have completed my current commitments. At such a pivotal time for manufacturing industries, ABB must continue to best serve the needs of global customers with a unique technology and digital solutions portfolio to help enhance their productivity," says CEO-designate, Björn Rosengren.
Heilind Electronics unveils new distribution center Electronic components distributor Heilind Electronics has opened its newest distribution...
Mid-year global semi sales down 14.5% compared to 2018 worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 98.2 billion during the second...
KATEK SE expands with two acquisitions The Munich-based electronics group, KATEK SE, has acquired all shares of bebro electronic GmbH and eSystems MTG GmbH from MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH, Bad Urach, subject to the final review by the competition...
Sennheiser officially opens its new factory in Romania Sennheiser has officially opened its new plant in Brașov, Romania. After commencing the first assembly of products in November 2018, activity has now ramped up to full operations.
Communications & Power Industries picks up SATCOM Technologies Communications & Power Industries LLC has agreed to purchase SATCOM Technologies...
AirBorn expanding, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc. broke ground on a USD 3.7 million investment in Lake City, Pennsylvania last...
Valmet with new German battery test centre Valmet Automotive is investing around EUR 7 million in the construction of its new Battery...
Revenue down 15% YoY in 2Q for Celestica Celestica Inc. announced 2Q/2019 (ended June 30, 2019) revenue of USD 1.45 billion, at...
'Brain' for data highway satellite EDRS from RUAG Space The European Data Relay System (EDRS), dubbed the 'SpaceDataHighway', uses...
Plexus' Azteca ready for medical device production Plexus' Azteca Manufacturing facility, located in Guadalajara, Mexico, achieved Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval to manufacture finished, Class III medical devices.
Lockheed Martin's Lufkin facility expands with new jobs Lockheed Martin opened a 30'000-square-foot building at its Lufkin, Texas, facility, and...
Global smartphone shipments fall - again - in 2Q/2019 The bad news for the global smartphone market is that global shipments fell in the second quarter, marking seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines.
CEVA and Immervision enter strategic partnership CEVA entered into a strategic partnership agreement with privately owned Immervision of...
Jenoptik invests at Berlin Adlershof Technology Park Jenoptik is equipping its Berlin location with further new high-tech facilities and is...
10'000 jobs to go at Flex in China Contract manufacturer Flex is said to cut 10'000 jobs in China due to its fight with Huawei over USD 100 million in assets.
NCAB increased net sales with 14% in 2Q/2019 During the second quarter 2019, NCAB Group increased net sales with 14% to SEK 473...
Spot and contract prices split ways DRAMeXchange finds that although spot prices have increased by 24% on average...
Schweizer Electronic: Turnover down by 5.7% in 1H/2019 According to preliminary figures the Schweizer Group achieved a turnover of 60.2 million euro...
North American PCB sales growth continues Sales growth in June remained positive while bookings slipped and the book-to-bill ratio...
Major order for ASYS Life Science A European diagnostics manufacturer has placed a repeat order for a fully...
Monbat acquires Italian S.R.L. Monbat AD has acquired STC (Science Technology & Consulting), an Italian high-tech...
MTC buys DragonFly LDM Electronics 3D Printer The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) became the first R&D facility in the United...
GGP Electronics GmbH to close in November 2019 On July 29, 2019, the shareholders of European Electronics Systems took the decision to discontinue the operation of its PCB manufacturing subsidiary GGP Electronics GmbH in Osterode (Germany).Load more news