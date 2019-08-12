© Valmet Automotive

Valmet with new German battery test centre

Valmet Automotive is investing around EUR 7 million in the construction of its new Battery Test Center at Bad Friedrichshall (Germany). The full test capacity will be available as early as February 2020.

“We appear on the market as a development partner for companies in the automotive industry. With our new Test Center we are expanding in the Industry much-needed test capacities for batteries and batterie systems of electric vehicles,“ emphasises Dr. Robert Hentschel, Managing Director Valmet Automotive Engineering GmbH in a press release. Valmet Automotive is expanding its existing battery testing capacities by adding four AVL battery testbeds in container-based design. In comparison to traditional testbed engineering, the container-based design has the advantage of allowing testbed setup and pre-installation. This means in practice: during the past months, the container with dimensions of 15 meters in length, five meters in width and four meters in height each, were set-up and equipped at AVL in Graz to standards set by Valmet Automotive. Prepared in this way, the containers will be delivered in a few weeks and built up on an area at Valmet Automotive in Bad Friedrichshall. By February 2020, the full test capacity should be available. The Bad Friedrichshall location, which is within sight of the Audi plant Neckarsulm, has a long tradition for Valmet Automotive, albeit under changing names. The origin goes back to the beginning of the eighties with the founding of IVM Engineering. In 2007, the resulting IVM Automotive was taken over by Semcon AB, while its engineering division, with around 800 employees, was taken over by Valmet Automotive in 2017. In addition to testing and prototyping, the company also operates body and powertrain development as well as battery system development in Bad Friedrichshall: “The deep testing expertise at the site was a major reason to locate the Battery Test Center here,” says Dr. Robert Hentschel.