© Valmet Automotive Electronics Production | August 12, 2019
Valmet with new German battery test centre
Valmet Automotive is investing around EUR 7 million in the construction of its new Battery Test Center at Bad Friedrichshall (Germany). The full test capacity will be available as early as February 2020.
“We appear on the market as a development partner for companies in the automotive industry. With our new Test Center we are expanding in the Industry much-needed test capacities for batteries and batterie systems of electric vehicles,“ emphasises Dr. Robert Hentschel, Managing Director Valmet Automotive Engineering GmbH in a press release. Valmet Automotive is expanding its existing battery testing capacities by adding four AVL battery testbeds in container-based design. In comparison to traditional testbed engineering, the container-based design has the advantage of allowing testbed setup and pre-installation. This means in practice: during the past months, the container with dimensions of 15 meters in length, five meters in width and four meters in height each, were set-up and equipped at AVL in Graz to standards set by Valmet Automotive. Prepared in this way, the containers will be delivered in a few weeks and built up on an area at Valmet Automotive in Bad Friedrichshall. By February 2020, the full test capacity should be available. The Bad Friedrichshall location, which is within sight of the Audi plant Neckarsulm, has a long tradition for Valmet Automotive, albeit under changing names. The origin goes back to the beginning of the eighties with the founding of IVM Engineering. In 2007, the resulting IVM Automotive was taken over by Semcon AB, while its engineering division, with around 800 employees, was taken over by Valmet Automotive in 2017. In addition to testing and prototyping, the company also operates body and powertrain development as well as battery system development in Bad Friedrichshall: “The deep testing expertise at the site was a major reason to locate the Battery Test Center here,” says Dr. Robert Hentschel.
ABB names Björn Rosengren as CEO ABB has appointed Björn Rosengren, as Chief Executive Officer. He will join ABB on...
Sennheiser officially opens its new factory in Romania Sennheiser has officially opened its new plant in Brașov, Romania. After commencing the first assembly of products in November 2018, activity has now ramped up to full operations.
Communications & Power Industries picks up SATCOM Technologies Communications & Power Industries LLC has agreed to purchase SATCOM Technologies...
AirBorn expanding, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc. broke ground on a USD 3.7 million investment in Lake City, Pennsylvania last...
Valmet with new German battery test centre Valmet Automotive is investing around EUR 7 million in the construction of its new Battery...
Revenue down 15% YoY in 2Q for Celestica Celestica Inc. announced 2Q/2019 (ended June 30, 2019) revenue of USD 1.45 billion, at...
'Brain' for data highway satellite EDRS from RUAG Space The European Data Relay System (EDRS), dubbed the 'SpaceDataHighway', uses...
Plexus' Azteca ready for medical device production Plexus' Azteca Manufacturing facility, located in Guadalajara, Mexico, achieved Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval to manufacture finished, Class III medical devices.
Lockheed Martin's Lufkin facility expands with new jobs Lockheed Martin opened a 30'000-square-foot building at its Lufkin, Texas, facility, and...
Global smartphone shipments fall - again - in 2Q/2019 The bad news for the global smartphone market is that global shipments fell in the second quarter, marking seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines.
CEVA and Immervision enter strategic partnership CEVA entered into a strategic partnership agreement with privately owned Immervision of...
Jenoptik invests at Berlin Adlershof Technology Park Jenoptik is equipping its Berlin location with further new high-tech facilities and is...
10'000 jobs to go at Flex in China Contract manufacturer Flex is said to cut 10'000 jobs in China due to its fight with Huawei over USD 100 million in assets.
NCAB increased net sales with 14% in 2Q/2019 During the second quarter 2019, NCAB Group increased net sales with 14% to SEK 473...
Spot and contract prices split ways DRAMeXchange finds that although spot prices have increased by 24% on average...
Schweizer Electronic: Turnover down by 5.7% in 1H/2019 According to preliminary figures the Schweizer Group achieved a turnover of 60.2 million euro...
North American PCB sales growth continues Sales growth in June remained positive while bookings slipped and the book-to-bill ratio...
Major order for ASYS Life Science A European diagnostics manufacturer has placed a repeat order for a fully...
Monbat acquires Italian S.R.L. Monbat AD has acquired STC (Science Technology & Consulting), an Italian high-tech...
MTC buys DragonFly LDM Electronics 3D Printer The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) became the first R&D facility in the United...
GGP Electronics GmbH to close in November 2019 On July 29, 2019, the shareholders of European Electronics Systems took the decision to discontinue the operation of its PCB manufacturing subsidiary GGP Electronics GmbH in Osterode (Germany).
Doosan reinforces European Battery production Doosan is to open its European copper thin foil manufacturing unit in Hungary. In the...
Mobile DRAM prices continue declining by over 10% in 3Q19 Investigations by DRAMeXchange show peak season demand growth and, in...
Niko switches to selective soldering Niko (Sint-Niklaas, Belgium) has invested in selective soldering equipment. One of the biggest...Load more news