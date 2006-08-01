Dover to sell Vitronics Soltec

After a long evaluation process and as part of a wider restructuring plan, Dover Corporation has made a strategic decision to focus on other segments in their markets.

As a result of this decision, Dover Corporation is planning to sell Vitronics Soltec.



Dover is rebalancing its portfolio to be less focused on capital equipment. Both Dover and Vitronics Soltec see this as an opportunity to align the company with an investor more focused in this area.