MTC buys DragonFly LDM Electronics 3D Printer

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) became the first R&D facility in the United Kingdom to purchase Nano Dimension’s DragonFly LDM precision additive manufacturing system for electronics.

MTC will use the Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing System to additively build electronic components, such as multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), antennas and sensors. “The DragonFly LDM technology further pushes the boundaries of additive manufacturing, enabling the ability to print an insulating substrate alongside conductors with very high precision,” said Naim Kapadia, Technology Specialist, MTC. “The innovative technology will be available to all of our clients so they can experience the full benefits and capabilities of the innovative applications, as well as rapid prototyping of electronics.” MTC, located at Ansty Park, Coventry, was established as part of the UK government’s national manufacturing strategy with the aim of bridging the gap between university-based research and the development of innovative manufacturing solutions, a press release states. It houses some of the most advanced manufacturing equipment in the world and is home to the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing, providing integrated manufacturing and 3D printing solutions for customers across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, rail, electronics, space, defense and security.