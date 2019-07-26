© Panattoni Electronics Production | July 26, 2019
30,000-square-metre Appliance Park for BSH
On the site of the new Panattoni Europe project, the developer will establish the 30,000 sqm large Panattoni Appliance Park. The entire complex is dedicated to component suppliers for the dishwasher factory of BSH Sprzęt Gospodarstwa Domowego.
Moreover, the developer has also built a logistics centre for BSH Sprzęt Gospodarstwa Domowego at the Central European Logistics Hub, with 79,000 sqm. According to Marek Dobrzycki, Managing Director at Panattoni Europe, “Panattoni Europe’s logistics parks are more than top-quality facilities in excellent locations. They also provide a business environment for tenants to collaborate in. One prime example of such a business cluster – a geographically concentrated area where interrelated businesses can work together – is our Central European Logistics Hub and Panattoni Appliance Park created within its framework. The facility is being delivered for component suppliers for the dishwasher factory of BSH Sprzęt Gospodarstwa Domowego Sp. z o.o. Once it is completed, and with the BSH logistics centre nearby, the entire production and logistics process will be fully optimised, both economically and environmentally. We are proud to be able to implement such a solution at our Hub”. At present, the construction of the Central European Logistics Hub nears the halfway mark. To date, 250,000 sqm have been completed and a further 160,000 sqm are under development.
