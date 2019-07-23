© Autoliv Electronics Production | July 23, 2019
Autoliv updates on headcount reductions
Autoliv's total workforce declined by 1'208 in the 2nd quarter, mainly direct labor. The company also Initiated actions to reduce indirect headcount by about 5%, with additional restructuring measures are being evaluated.
Comments from Mikael Bratt, President & CEO: "We experienced another challenging quarter dominated by severe weakness in global light vehicle markets and high raw material costs with reduced profitability as a consequence. The uncertainty remains high in a falling market and we currently do not see any signs of a turnaround in light vehicle demand. Therefore we now indicate a lower full year 2019 sales and profitability. As market weakness has continued in the second quarter, we have stepped up the cost improvement actions, including targeting a reduction of our indirect workforce by approximately 5% and implementing a sharpened purchasing process. We already see effects from our current cost reduction actions, with total headcount declining by around 1,200 in the second quarter and launch related costs continuing to decline vs. the first quarter. I am generally pleased with how we managed the sharp decline in global LVP by the cost reduction actions we implemented and are planning. Furthermore, I see both room and need for additional improvements in certain areas." (Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Q2 2019
|Q2 2018
|Change
|H1 2019
|H1 2018
|Change
|Net sales
|$2,155
|$2,212
|(2.6)%
|$4,329
|$4,452
|(2.8)%
|Operating income
|$170
|$229
|(26)%
|$343
|$473
|(28)%
|Adjusted operating income
|$183
|$230
|(20)%
|$350
|$475
|(26)%
|Adjusted operating margin
|8.5%
|10.4%
|(1.9)pp
|8.1%
|10.7%
|(2.6)pp
AIM with new manufacturing facility in China AIM Solder has opened a new full-line manufacturing facility in the Changxing district of...
Autoliv updates on headcount reductions Autoliv's total workforce declined by 1'208 in the 2nd quarter, mainly direct labor. The...
New Continental Powertrain plant starts operation Continental has officially opened its new Powertrain plant in Wuhu, China. Representing an investment of almost EUR 28 million for land and building, phase I involves a total built area of more than 24,000 square meters, housing 22 production...
Volvo Cars invests in Israeli start-ups MDGo and UVeye Volvo Cars has made investments in two Israeli technology start-ups through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the company’s venture capital investment arm.
Varroc Lighting Systems with new factory in Poland Varroc Lighting Systems will be opening a factory on a leased 25,000 sqm. plot at the...
Kapsch opens new facility in Austin, Texas Kapsch TrafficCom has officially opened its newest facility in North America at the Metropolis...
Mycronic and Trans-Tec sign dispensing partnership Mycronic has signed a partnership with TransTechnology Pte Ltd...
Marvin sends A-10/C Test Sets to Hill AFB ahead of schedule Marvin Test Solutions has completed deliveries, three months ahead of schedule, in...
DRAM Capex to plunge 28% in 2019 One of the significant questions facing the IC industry in the second half of 2019 is if and when the DRAM market will rebound.
Stannol expands its production in Germany The steadily growing volumes of sold product, as well as the global orientation of the...
Japan-South Korea trade tension affects DRAM prices DRAM/NAND prices will be affected - short term - by the Japan-South Korea trade tension...
Cogiscan and Saki sign strategic partnership Cogiscan Inc. has partnered with Saki Corporation to expand the latter’s manufacturing software...
Mycronic delivers Prexision-10 mask writer to Asia Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer from the Prexision series for display...
Bernd Flossbach rejoins Ventec Bernd Flossbach has rejoined Ventec International as Technical Sales Representative for...
GOEPEL electronic strengthens Service and Sales Forces in the UK and... The Cambridge-based GOEPEL electronics Ltd. has added a new Technical Sales Engineer...
Viscom invests in production of x-ray tubes Viscom says that it has invested in the development and production of microfocus X-ray...
Aismalibar opens new production plant in China Aismalibar says it is consolidating its presence in Asia, opening a 5,000 square...
AT&S expands in Austria and China AT&S continues to expand its business with IC substrates and intends to build a new plant at the location in Chongqing (China) and to expand the existing capacities at the Leoben (Austria) plant.
SMT opens branch in China SMT Thermal Discoveries is expanding its presence in Asia with the opening of the branch...
All-time high operating profit for Kitron in 2Q19 Kitron is reporting strong growth and record operating earnings in the second quarter, led by the...
DENSO & Toyota to develop next-gen in-vehicle semiconductors DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation are establishing a joint venture for...
Daburn Electronics and Cable acquires Precise Circuits New Jersey-based Daburn Electronics, a manufacturer of wire, cable, electronic...
BMZ and KION Group to launch JV for lithium-ion batteries The European manufacturer of lithium ion battery systems will join forces with KION Group AG, a global provider of intralogistics solutions to form a joint venture under the name of KION Battery Systems GmbH.Load more news