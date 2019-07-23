© Autoliv

As market weakness has continued in the second quarter, we have stepped up the cost improvement actions, including targeting a reduction of our indirect workforce by approximately 5% and implementing a sharpened purchasing process. We already see effects from our current cost reduction actions, with total headcount declining by around 1,200 in the second quarter and launch related costs continuing to decline vs. the first quarter.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Net sales $2,155 $2,212 (2.6)% $4,329 $4,452 (2.8)% Operating income $170 $229 (26)% $343 $473 (28)% Adjusted operating income $183 $230 (20)% $350 $475 (26)% Adjusted operating margin 8.5% 10.4% (1.9)pp 8.1% 10.7% (2.6)pp

Comments from Mikael Bratt, President & CEO: "We experienced another challenging quarter dominated by severe weakness in global light vehicle markets and high raw material costs with reduced profitability as a consequence. The uncertainty remains high in a falling market and we currently do not see any signs of a turnaround in light vehicle demand. Therefore we now indicate a lower full year 2019 sales and profitability.I am generally pleased with how we managed the sharp decline in global LVP by the cost reduction actions we implemented and are planning. Furthermore, I see both room and need for additional improvements in certain areas."