© SAKI

Cogiscan and Saki sign strategic partnership

Cogiscan Inc. has partnered with Saki Corporation to expand the latter’s manufacturing software solutions offering.

This partnership is aimed at driving the development of new software products that will "enable SAKI customers to recognize and solve manufacturing issues more quickly, while embracing a data-driven approach to continuous improvement. The end result will be enhanced productivity and quality through Smarter Manufacturing", a press release. “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Cogiscan,” said Norihiro Koike, President at Saki Corporation. “Cogiscan plays a major role in the SMT world with its universal connectivity technology and high data-handling capability. The Smart Factory is becoming more prevalent in the SMT market, making storage and handling of huge amounts of inspection data even more essential. Our collaboration with Cogiscan helps accelerate the development of the Smart Factory, enabling us to take technology to the next level and fostering success for our customers.” Mitch DeCaire, Global Director – Equipment Partnerships at Cogiscan, added, “Cogiscan is thrilled and honored to collaborate with a global leader like Saki. We appreciate the opportunity to play a role in their evolution and look forward to diligently serving Saki and its customers for many years to come."