© Ventec International PCB | July 15, 2019
Bernd Flossbach rejoins Ventec
Bernd Flossbach has rejoined Ventec International as Technical Sales Representative for Germany.
Driven by its strengthening position, particularly in the German automotive & aerospace markets, Ventec is continuing to expand its sales force in the region and adding further technical sales expertise. As from 1st July, Bernd Flossbach resumes his position as Technical Sales Representative as a key member of the German sales team. Having previously held the same position at Ventec for six years, Bernd has spent many years in the industry in technical sales & customer service roles, most recently at Isola. He is highly regarded for his extensive experience, technical knowledge and customer focus. Bernd said: "The opportunity to come back to Ventec was too attractive for me to refuse. Since leaving in 2018, Ventec has continued to grow and thrive in Germany and internationally, and I am very impressed with everything that is going on. We have great solutions that deliver according to the demands of our customers’ needs today and in the future. With a solid product development roadmap and a real focus on excellent customer support, my decision to rejoin was very easy for me." Jürgen Knörchen, Director of Sales DACH, added: "We are delighted to have Bernd back. His extensive experience in the industry and his knowledge of our solutions are invaluable as he plays a crucial part in working with, and supporting, our German customers. Ventec prides itself on the strength of its people and I am pleased to welcome Bernd back to the team."
