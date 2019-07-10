© Omron General | July 10, 2019
Omron launches European application centre
Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a new Application Centre in Europe, as the next step in its long term Customer Value Generation Strategy.
Located in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, the Application Centre is led by Tomonori Morimura, who has relocated from Japan to Europe to take up the position of Application Centre General Manager. "The goal of Omron Electronic Components Europe is to maximize customer's value through our component business. Our new Application Centre will help achieve this goal. First, it enables our development teams to deeply understand our local customers' current and future business and product needs and align our road maps effectively. Second, it will bring a higher level of engineering support to Europe enabling faster response to customer needs and requests. Our approach is to partner closely with customers through design in activity, and to provide solutions with devices and modules based on Omron's technology," Morimura says in a press release The Application Centre will focus on four major and growing markets for Omron; energy, automation, healthcare and mobility. The centre integrates Business Development, Product Marketing, Field Application Engineering and Marketing Communications functions and co-ordinates application driven sales activities and marketing strategy.
Huawei ban temporarily relaxed - will it have an effect? TrendForce, says that demand for LTPS devices were previously expected to grow steadily in 2019 and cause utilisation for LTPS production lines to climb. But due to the effects of the Huawei ban, LTPS area produced is expected...
Omron launches European application centre Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a new Application Centre in Europe, as...
Nordson ASYMTEK expands Amtest representation to Bulgaria Nordson ASYMTEK has entered into an agreement with their distributor, Amtest Group, to...
Aismalibar increases capabilities at Barcelona facility The producer of thermal management laminates recently updated its Barcelona facility...
Harting and Sennheiser enters partnership project Harting Applied Technologies has, together with Sennheiser, developed a production system...
Note gets Norwegian Medtech customer Laerdal Medical A/S becomes a new customer to Note. Both industralisation services and...
Plexus completes renovation of its Livingston facility The EMS provider has completed the renovation of its facility in Livingston, Scotland...
ABB to exit solar inverter business ABB and the Italian company FIMER S.p.A have signed an agreement for FIMER to acquire...
Hartmut Liebel joins Sanmina as President and COO The industry veteran joins the electronics manufacturer as President and Chief Operating...
Beijer Electronics Group acquires Swiss company Neratec The business entity Westermo of Swedish Beijer Group has acquired 100% of Swiss...
Altus opens its doors to a new facility Following significant growth in recent years, UK-based capital equipment supplier Altus Group...
European semiconductor sales keep the pace in May Sales on the European semiconductor market have been slightly weaker in May...
Blackstone believes the future lies in solid-state battery technology Blackstone Resources AG says it has teamed up with several strategic partners from...
Etteplan expands its operations in Germany via acquisition Etteplan Oyj is expanding its operations in Germany to engineering services and...
Big changes taking place at Nano Dimension The Israeli provider of additive electronics manufacturing solutions announces several...
Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project EMS provider, Kitron, announces that it has been selected as a supplier for a strategic project...
Elmatica adds Sales Operations Manager to the team An increase in business opportunities and a strong focus on early involvement in the...
TV panel prices plunge in June, no signs of stopping in July Although the US-China trade dispute reached a ceasefire after the Trump-Xi meeting at G20, TV brands have been engaging in preemptive stocking in 2Q due to fears of a 25% tariff to be placed into effect in 3Q as well as Samsung...
Hexagon impacted by slowdown in China - jobs at risk Having experienced favourable growth in China over recent quarters, Hexagon says it's...
INZI Controls to set up battery modules production in Hungary South Korean automotive supplier, INZI Control, has chosen Komárom in Hungary for...
VIRTEX receives AS9100 certification for Austin facility EMS provider, VIRTEX, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard...
Electrolux to invest €130 million in Italian refrigeration facility The Electrolux Group says that it will invest approximately EUR 130 million in automation...
Global semiconductor sales decrease 14.6% YoY in May The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Astronics acquires Texas based company Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace and defense...Load more news