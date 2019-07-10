© Omron

Omron launches European application centre

Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a new Application Centre in Europe, as the next step in its long term Customer Value Generation Strategy.

Located in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, the Application Centre is led by Tomonori Morimura, who has relocated from Japan to Europe to take up the position of Application Centre General Manager. "The goal of Omron Electronic Components Europe is to maximize customer's value through our component business. Our new Application Centre will help achieve this goal. First, it enables our development teams to deeply understand our local customers' current and future business and product needs and align our road maps effectively. Second, it will bring a higher level of engineering support to Europe enabling faster response to customer needs and requests. Our approach is to partner closely with customers through design in activity, and to provide solutions with devices and modules based on Omron's technology," Morimura says in a press release The Application Centre will focus on four major and growing markets for Omron; energy, automation, healthcare and mobility. The centre integrates Business Development, Product Marketing, Field Application Engineering and Marketing Communications functions and co-ordinates application driven sales activities and marketing strategy.