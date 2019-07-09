© mailthepic dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 09, 2019
Beijer Electronics Group acquires Swiss company Neratec
The business entity Westermo of Swedish Beijer Group has acquired 100% of Swiss company Neratec Solutions AG, a technology company specialised in WLAN products.
Neratec has about 25 employees and sales of approximately CHF 6,5 million (EUR 5.8 millon) in 2018 with a good profitability and its operations is in Bubikon in Switzerland. “The acquisition of Neratec will strengthen Westermo’s offering to the Railway industry to include a strong wireless portfolio that we can channel via our worldwide sales network. Neratec in Switzerland will be our technology centre for industrial WLAN products within Westermo” says Jenny Sjödahl, CEO of Westermo, in a press release. “We are excited to join Westermo and BEIJER GROUP. Our complementary technologies will create a very strong offering to the industry and Westermo’s worldwide sales organization will ensure a global market access” adds Jussi Harju, Managing Director of Neratec Solutions. “I am pleased that we today announce this first complementary acquisition to the business entity Westermo. Since the new strategy put in place 2016, we have proven our ability with high profitable organic growth and now we start to add on with acquisitions” says Per Samuelsson, President and CEO of BEIJER GROUP. The purchase price amounts to CHF 5 million on a cash/debt-free basis and is paid in cash. A smaller performance-based consideration will be paid later if certain criteria are met.
Plexus completes renovation of its Livingston facility The EMS provider has completed the renovation of its facility in Livingston, Scotland...
ABB to exit solar inverter business ABB and the Italian company FIMER S.p.A have signed an agreement for FIMER to acquire...
Hartmut Liebel joins Sanmina as President and COO The industry veteran joins the electronics manufacturer as President and Chief Operating...
Beijer Electronics Group acquires Swiss company Neratec The business entity Westermo of Swedish Beijer Group has acquired 100% of Swiss...
Altus opens its doors to a new facility Following significant growth in recent years, UK-based capital equipment supplier Altus Group...
European semiconductor sales keep the pace in May Sales on the European semiconductor market have been slightly weaker in May...
Blackstone believes the future lies in solid-state battery technology Blackstone Resources AG says it has teamed up with several strategic partners from...
Etteplan expands its operations in Germany via acquisition Etteplan Oyj is expanding its operations in Germany to engineering services and...
Big changes taking place at Nano Dimension The Israeli provider of additive electronics manufacturing solutions announces several...
Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project EMS provider, Kitron, announces that it has been selected as a supplier for a strategic project...
Elmatica adds Sales Operations Manager to the team An increase in business opportunities and a strong focus on early involvement in the...
TV panel prices plunge in June, no signs of stopping in July Although the US-China trade dispute reached a ceasefire after the Trump-Xi meeting at G20, TV brands have been engaging in preemptive stocking in 2Q due to fears of a 25% tariff to be placed into effect in 3Q as well as Samsung...
Hexagon impacted by slowdown in China - jobs at risk Having experienced favourable growth in China over recent quarters, Hexagon says it's...
INZI Controls to set up battery modules production in Hungary South Korean automotive supplier, INZI Control, has chosen Komárom in Hungary for...
VIRTEX receives AS9100 certification for Austin facility EMS provider, VIRTEX, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard...
Electrolux to invest €130 million in Italian refrigeration facility The Electrolux Group says that it will invest approximately EUR 130 million in automation...
Global semiconductor sales decrease 14.6% YoY in May The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Astronics acquires Texas based company Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace and defense...
Standex updates on fire at new Albany warehouse facility Standex International Corporation says that the New Albany, Mississippi warehouse...
Nordson acquires Optical Control GmbH Nordson Corporation announces that it has acquired Optical Control GmbH, a designer and...
NCAB Group expanding in Benelux NCAB Group says it is establishing new operations in the Benelux. Ingrid De Leeuw...
ELC Lighting invests in production equipment Gemert-based ELC Lighting BV, specializing in DMX devices used for controlling lighting equipment and light effects, develops and produces in the Netherlands. The company has recently invested in new production equipment.
thyssenkrupp expands automotive business in eastern Europe thyssenkrupp has decided to expand its automotive business in Europe by building a new...
Tsinghua to enter the DRAM business This forms a new milestone for China on the road to developmental independency of...Load more news