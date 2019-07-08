© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 08, 2019
Blackstone believes the future lies in solid-state battery technology
Blackstone Resources AG says it has teamed up with several strategic partners from Germany, Belgium, Poland and Austria, the United Kingdom and Switzerland with which the company aims to achieve a number of objectives related to battery production and development.
It has started to build and will finance its own research team with these partners. These include research specialists from a number of disciplines that are based at the Fraunhofer Institutes of both Offenburg and Goslar, plus the Technical Universities of Clausthal and Braunschweig in Germany. This move forms part of Blackstone’s research and development programme in battery technology, which includes a planned EUR 200 million investment project. This project will be partially funded by Blackstone. The remainder is planned to come from the subsidy programme from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi). Blackstone has already participated in the application process and the results will be decided in the very near future. This team will aim to achieve a number of objectives. They will develop new production technologies for Blackstone's planned battery production facilities. This will include developing and testing new solid-state battery technologies, plus new production techniques such as 3D-printing. Electric vehicles currently rely on lithium-ion batteries, which are largely composed of battery metals and liquid electrolytes. Incremental changes in battery formulation and engineering have resulted in gradual improvement, but in order to make a major leap forward, the underlying technology has to change. Solid-state batteries, made of solid material with a solid electrolyte, represent the next step in technological evolution. These batteries offer faster charging, increased capacity, and slower degradation. Better still, they eliminate much of the fire risks associated with dense lithium-ion batteries. This is why Blackstone believes that the future lies in solid-state battery technology. Companies such as Panasonic and Toyota have already formed strategic partnerships to deliver this type of technology. Tesla is also investing in solid-state battery technology to improve the performance of its vehicles. Solid-state battery technology will have a major impact on the EV industry, which is why Blackstone Resources plans to invest heavily in this sector.
European semiconductor sales keep the pace in May Sales on the European semiconductor market have been slightly weaker in May...
Blackstone believes the future lies in solid-state battery technology Blackstone Resources AG says it has teamed up with several strategic partners from...
Etteplan expands its operations in Germany via acquisition Etteplan Oyj is expanding its operations in Germany to engineering services and...
Big changes taking place at Nano Dimension The Israeli provider of additive electronics manufacturing solutions announces several...
Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project EMS provider, Kitron, announces that it has been selected as a supplier for a strategic project...
Elmatica adds Sales Operations Manager to the team An increase in business opportunities and a strong focus on early involvement in the...
TV panel prices plunge in June, no signs of stopping in July Although the US-China trade dispute reached a ceasefire after the Trump-Xi meeting at G20, TV brands have been engaging in preemptive stocking in 2Q due to fears of a 25% tariff to be placed into effect in 3Q as well as Samsung...
Hexagon impacted by slowdown in China - jobs at risk Having experienced favourable growth in China over recent quarters, Hexagon says it's...
INZI Controls to set up battery modules production in Hungary South Korean automotive supplier, INZI Control, has chosen Komárom in Hungary for...
VIRTEX receives AS9100 certification for Austin facility EMS provider, VIRTEX, has been certified to the AS9100 Rev. D quality management standard...
Electrolux to invest €130 million in Italian refrigeration facility The Electrolux Group says that it will invest approximately EUR 130 million in automation...
Global semiconductor sales decrease 14.6% YoY in May The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Astronics acquires Texas based company Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace and defense...
Standex updates on fire at new Albany warehouse facility Standex International Corporation says that the New Albany, Mississippi warehouse...
Nordson acquires Optical Control GmbH Nordson Corporation announces that it has acquired Optical Control GmbH, a designer and...
NCAB Group expanding in Benelux NCAB Group says it is establishing new operations in the Benelux. Ingrid De Leeuw...
ELC Lighting invests in production equipment Gemert-based ELC Lighting BV, specializing in DMX devices used for controlling lighting equipment and light effects, develops and produces in the Netherlands. The company has recently invested in new production equipment.
thyssenkrupp expands automotive business in eastern Europe thyssenkrupp has decided to expand its automotive business in Europe by building a new...
Tsinghua to enter the DRAM business This forms a new milestone for China on the road to developmental independency of...
WABCO shareholders says 'Ok' to ZF acqusition ZF Friedrichshafen has received the approval of WABCO shareholders for the proposed...
Amtech to sell its SoLayTec solar business Capital equipment manufacturer, Amtech Systems, says that it is selling...
Mycronic receives order for two FPS6100 mask writers Mycronic has signed an agreement with an undisclosed customer in Asia for two...
New Managing Director at NCAB in Denmark After a long career in the PCB industry, Bjarne Nielsen, managing director of NCAB...
New U.S. HQ and tech center for HELLA HELLA unveiled its new regional headquarters in Northville, Michigan, replacing previous U.S...Load more news