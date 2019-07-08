© kitron Electronics Production | July 08, 2019
Kitron chosen as supplier for medical devices project
EMS provider, Kitron, announces that it has been selected as a supplier for a strategic project started by an – unnamed – global provider of products and systems within the medtech industry.
The initial phase has an annual value of USD 3 million, with a potential annual value of USD 6.5 million in later stages. Production will take place at Kitron’s factory in Ningbo, China, and is set to start in 2021. “Medical devices is a key market sector for Kitron, and we are extremely happy that this existing customer once more trusts Kitron as a key supplier of vitally important devices,” says Israel Losada Salvador, Kitron’s COO and Sales Director, in a press release.
