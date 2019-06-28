© Saft

Saft acquires Go Electric

Saft has acquired 100% of the shares of Go Electric Inc., a U.S.-based developer of distributed energy resiliency solutions for microgrids and commercial and industrial customers.

Go Electric’s microgrid power controller technology, combined with energy storage, protects power systems against grid outages. The company’s technology has been deployed in military microgrids and commercial sites across the U.S. and Canada and helps integrate higher levels of distributed renewable energy and reduce energy costs. “Go Electric can accelerate its growth beyond North America and benefit from Saft’s brand recognition and long-standing experience in providing high quality products in energy storage” said Lisa Laughner, CEO and co-founder of Go Electric Inc. Go Electric is headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, with additional offices in Brooklyn and Honolulu.