© Akasol Electronics Production | June 27, 2019
Akasol lands on Detroit for new facility
The dedicated North American operations in the metro Detroit area will allow the company to pursue ambitious growth plans for the region, with production expected to begin in 2020.
According to a company press release, the addition of the Detroit facility is designed to meet growing demand from major international customers and create more than 200 jobs in the next five years. The new Michigan facility will have a similar capacity to the company’s current series production site in Langen, Germany. Initial production will focus on the second-generation AKASystem OEM PRC battery system, with high-energy density battery systems to follow shortly after. By 2021, AKASOL expects production to have increased to 400 MWh in a three-shift operation, the press release said. The State of Michigan has awarded the company a Michigan Business Development Program grant towards the construction of the production facility. The plant’s location will also help customers adhere to Buy America Act regulations, which require the purchase of locally-produced battery systems.
Mouser Inc. expands in Dallas-Ft. Worth area Mouser Electronics Inc. is expanding its global headquarters and distribution...
Akasol lands on Detroit for new facility The dedicated North American operations in the metro Detroit area will allow the company to...
Federal Court: Huawei guilty of trade secrets theft The verdict is in for Huawei over charges the global supplier stole trade secrets from Cnex, a...
Ford is reorganising its European business – cutting 12000 jobs Ford is launching a new business model and fresh vehicle line-up as part of the most comprehensive redesign in the history of its business in Europe. Something that will also result in the closure or sale of plants.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube’s Top Encapsulation Resin & Potting Compound FAQ’s An invaluable insight into some of Electrolube’s top trending Encapsulation Resin and Potting Compounds frequently asked questions. Are you looking for a solution to your encapsulation query? Read on for helpful guidance and...
Austrian company expands in Hungary AVL, an Austrian development company in the automotive industry, is establishing its new...
IATF certification for AIM facilities in Poland, Canada and Mexico AIM has earned IATF 16949:2016 certifications for its facilities in Poland, Canada and...
ZF expands e-mobility division ZF Friedrichshafen AG says that it is expanding its E-Mobility division with new buildings and...
Ericsson to build the company’s first smart factory in the U.S. Ericsson plans to build its first fully-automated smart factory in the US. The new factory will produce Advanced Antenna System radios to boost network capacity and coverage, including rural coverage, as well as 5G radios for urban...
Reinhard Ferstl joins LS Laser Systems as new managing director German equipment manufacturer LS Laser Systems GmbH, manufacturer for laser...
Rittal forms global partnership with Atos and Siemens Rittal announced a new global strategic partnership with Atos and Siemens to develop...
Samsung selects Optomec’s system for next-gen production Optomec, a supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for...
Novanta acquires ARGES Boston-based Novanta has signed an agreement to acquire ARGES GmbH, based in...
Fuji Electric acquires Indian power electronics manufacturer In order to expand its power electronics systems business in India, Fuji Electric has entered...
Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures invests in mobile robotics In May, Phoenix Contact Innovation Ventures became a shareholder in the Dutch...
Saft delivers new battery systems to Boeing Saft has delivered batteries to Boeing as part of a 2018 contract to fit new 777 and...
24M partner Kyocera to validate process for mass production Kyocera plans to address the Japanese storage market using 24M's approach to low-capital...
VINATech new South Korean facility VINATech announces that the company has just opened their new purpose built Carbon...
Harris and L3 merger to close by the end of the month Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies says they have received the necessary...
QuEST Global acquires Nevada-based Dakota Moon QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, acquired...
Samsung Electronics eyes jobs, collaboration to bolster NPU capabilities Samsung Electronics has announced plans to strengthen its neural processing unit (NPU)...
Renault and Nissan sign deal with Waymo Groupe Renault and Nissan to become the first automotive manufacturers to explore...
Newtec collaborates with QinetiQ - moving into space sector Newtec, a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of equipment for...
NA semi equipment industry posts May 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.06...
HANZA wins deal with TYRI Swedish manufacturing strategist HANZA has signed a deal with TYRI Lights worth at...Load more news
Related news