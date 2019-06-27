© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Austrian company expands in Hungary

AVL, an Austrian development company in the automotive industry, is establishing its new Hungarian headquarters and test base in Érd.

At the new complex traditional and electric test benches will be used alike from 2020 onwards, for the development, simulation and testing of new generation internal combustion, hybrid and electric engines and power trains, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. Back in 2010 the company had less than 100 employees at its Hungarian devision, today however, the company has a workforce close to 400 people handling everything from engine design, software development, simulation, manufacturing design, calibration and test bench measurement. AVL doubled its headcount in Hungary in2018 and foresees a significant headcount increase in the coming years as well. In addition to its sites operating in Kecskemét and Zalaegerszeg, AVL's Hungarian headquarters is located in Budapest, which will move to the Érd complex from 2020 and become the second largest unit of the global chain. The 12 test benches will arrive also in 2020, while the brand new headquarters and R&D centre will run at full capacity from 2021, the report concludes.