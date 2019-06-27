© nyul dreamstime.com

IATF certification for AIM facilities in Poland, Canada and Mexico

AIM has earned IATF 16949:2016 certifications for its facilities in Poland, Canada and Mexico.

IATF certification projects are "underway at all AIM facilities to align with the company’s global footprint", a press release states. “This certification is a prodigious milestone for AIM,” said AIM’s Executive Vice President, David Suraski. “The certification process is rigorous and represents a tremendous amount of effort on behalf of the entire AIM Solder team. Earning the IATF 16949 certification solidifies AIM’s position as a global leader in solder assembly solutions for the automotive industry and beyond.”