© ZF Electronics Production | June 26, 2019
ZF expands e-mobility division
ZF Friedrichshafen AG says that it is expanding its E-Mobility division with new buildings and locations.
The technology company has opened a new building for administration, R&D, and sales at the divisional headquarters in Schweinfurt, Germant. In Pancevo near the Serbian capital of Belgrade, a new plant for electric drives will go into operation during June. “The demand for electric driveline solutions has grown enormously,” says Michael Hankel, member of management board of ZF with responsibility for areas such as E-Mobility and Corporate Production, in a press release. “This is why we have invested heavily in this division, creating attractive employment opportunities and increased production capacity. With electromobility, ZF is paving the way for next generation mobility solutions and contributing to a reduction in worldwide vehicle emissions.” With the new building in Schweinfurt, ZF has created space for around 520 employees. The workspaces are based on ZF’s office 3.0 concept, which enables project-based, flexible working and makes it easier for employees to communicate with each other. The EUR 30 million building is also home to 16 Test Benches and checking facilities that can be used to test electric and hybrid drives and their components. New production sites for electric drives ZF is also expanding the E-Mobility division and increasing its production capacity at two other sites. Soon, after basically just a year of construction work, the new Pancevo plant will go into operation. At the plant, located 14 kilometers northeast of the Serbian capital of Belgrade, ZF will primarily produce electric motors, generators for hybrid and electric drives, transmission selectors, and microswitches. This site is already being expanded to meet the huge demand for these products. Around 1’000 employees are set to work at the site in the future. Another production location for electric drives is currently under construction in Hangzhou, south of Shanghai, China. This plant is set to go into operation next year.
