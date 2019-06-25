© Arges GmbH Electronics Production | June 25, 2019
Novanta acquires ARGES
Boston-based Novanta has signed an agreement to acquire ARGES GmbH, based in Wackersdorf, Germany.
ARGES develops and manufactures intelligent subsystems for positioning and deflecting laser beams in medical and industrial materials processing applications. The company specializes in scan heads and scan modules, application-specific solutions and complete subsystems. In a press release, Phil Martin, Novanta’s group president, Photonics, said, “Together we will be able to offer our OEM customers with unique solutions for their challenging applications in advanced material processing, additive manufacturing, medical and many other fast-growing markets.” Novanta expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2019. Novanta is a technology partner to OEMs in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies.
