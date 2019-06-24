© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 24, 2019
Harris and L3 merger to close by the end of the month
Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies says they have received the necessary regulatory approvals for their all-stock merger and have set a closing date of June 29, 2019.
Upon closing, Harris will be renamed L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and shares of L3Harris common stock will trade on the NYSE under ticker symbol “LHX”. L3 shares will cease trading upon market close on June 28 and convert into 1.3 L3Harris shares for each L3 share. “Receiving these approvals marks the successful completion of a thorough regulatory review process – clearing the way for one of the largest mergers in defense industry history,” says William M. Brown, Chairman, CEO and President of Harris, in a press release. The regulatory process requires the divestiture of Harris’ Night Vision business, which is expected to be completed following the merger, pursuant to Harris’ previously announced sale agreement with Elbit Systems Ltd.
24M partner Kyocera to validate process for mass production Kyocera plans to address the Japanese storage market using 24M's approach to low-capital...
VINATech new South Korean facility VINATech announces that the company has just opened their new purpose built Carbon...
Harris and L3 merger to close by the end of the month Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies says they have received the necessary...
QuEST Global acquires Nevada-based Dakota Moon QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, acquired...
Samsung Electronics eyes jobs, collaboration to bolster NPU capabilities Samsung Electronics has announced plans to strengthen its neural processing unit (NPU)...
Renault and Nissan sign deal with Waymo Groupe Renault and Nissan to become the first automotive manufacturers to explore...
Newtec collaborates with QinetiQ - moving into space sector Newtec, a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of equipment for...
NA semi equipment industry posts May 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.06...
HANZA wins deal with TYRI Swedish manufacturing strategist HANZA has signed a deal with TYRI Lights worth at...
Signs of life at Foxconn Gen6 Fab plant in Wisconsin Recent activity at the site of the much anticipated but stalled manufacturing plant build-out at...
McLaren Applied Technologies awarded grant for ESCAPE McLaren Applied Technologies is the lead partner in an automotive power electronics...
Siemens sells electric aircraft-propulsion business to Rolls-Royce Siemens and Rolls-Royce signed an agreement for the sale of Siemens' eAircraft unit. Through...
US companies dominate worldwide IC marketshare China and Taiwan companies register double-digit shares in the fabless segment but very...
AIM expands European manufacturing facility AIM Solder has officially opened the expansion of the full-line manufacturing facility in Łódź...
REDCOM EMS installs new high-speed line in NY REDCOM EMS has installed a new high-speed production line at its manufacturing facility in...
Jabil closes third quarter with double-digit revenue growth “I’m extremely pleased with our third quarter performance, highlighted by solid operational...
Orbit One manufactures for LumenRadio LumenRadio has chosen Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One, as its partner for contract...
Lockheed Martin to expand Arkansas Operations The Paris Air Show was the venue for Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement that Lockheed...
ICAPE Group continues its growth in Russia Since 2013, the company has operated with a dedicated business unit in Moscow serving...
Rimaster Serbia is up and running With serial production for key accounts BT/Toyota and Bomag – and sample productions for...
Orbit One invests in SMD line for Poland Swedish EMS provider Orbit One is continuing its investments at its unit in Prabuty, just outside...
Scanfil completes acquisition of HASEC-Elektronik GmbH It was back in late May 2019 that Scanfil announced that it would acquire all shares in...
Two companies ready for build in Wisconsin industrial park Two companies approached a greater Milwaukee-area planning commission last week with...
Foxconn: China not necessary to meeting market demands Foxconn, the global contract electronics assembler and iPhone maker, is reporting that...Load more news
