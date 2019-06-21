© Piksel Dreamstime.com

QuEST Global acquires Nevada-based Dakota Moon

QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, acquired Dakota Moon Enterprises LLC, a Nevada-based engineering and supply chain services provider to the aerospace industry.

The acquisition is designed to enhance capabilities of QuEST Global in providing comprehensive supply chain solutions to OEMs and Tier1 suppliers in engineering essential industries like aerospace and defense, transportation (automotive and rail), power and industrial, and oil and gas. According to a company press release, QuEST Global hopes to improve its customers operational efficiency with regard to supply chain delivery, cost and quality of products. Founded in 1992, Dakota Moon Enterprises is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada. Services and solutions include supplier recovery management, supplier development management, procurement management, program management and staffing support.