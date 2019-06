© Orbit One

The latest investment is another SMD line in order to meet customer expectations in terms of quality, production capacity, and flexibility, the company states in a press release. The new line, which will be commissioned in the second half of June, is based on the Fuji NXT concept. The new line is built around 7 NXT modules. Back in December last year the company said that 2019 would be an exciting year for Orbit One in Poland. Not only is the company's new 2'500 square metre logistics centre going to be ready for opening; the manufacturing operations will also be receiving a new shiny SMD line.