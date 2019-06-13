© kritchanut dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 13, 2019
Etteplan strengthens its foothold in Sweden via acqusition
Etteplan is following through with its growth strategy, at the core of which is organic growth and strengthening the company’s expertise and market position through acquisitions, by acquiring Swedish engineering company Devex Mekatronik AB.
Established in 1998, Devex Mekatronik specialises in mechanical and electronical engineering, software development, embedded systems and life science. Devex Mekatronik’s turnover in 2018 amounted to approximately EUR 9.2 million, and the company’s customers operate in a wide range of industries. Devex Mekatronik employs 120 experts in six locations in Sweden: Stockholm, Uppsala, Linköping, Karlstad, Lund and Sundsvall. Etteplan will significantly reinforce its knowledge base and market position in Sweden thanks to the acquisition. Once the transaction is complete, Etteplan will have more than 600 employees working in 15 different locations in Sweden. “The acquisition of Devex Mekatronik will considerably enhance our position in Sweden’s growing market and expand our expertise, especially in the area of medical technology. At the same time, we will strengthen several of our customer relationships and be able to more effectively challenge other players in the market,” says Etteplan’s President & CEO, Juha Näkki, in a press release “It has been 20 years with many interesting development phases for Devex Mekatronik and I am very proud of what we have accomplished over the years. Our customer projects are becoming even larger, which is why we need access to a larger resource pool and wider capabilities to be able to meet our customers’ needs. Etteplan’s business has developed favorably in Sweden. They are located in the same cities as we and share our ambition to work in increasingly challenging projects,“ says Eric Boström, founder and chairman of the board of Devex Mekatronik. Etteplan expects the transaction to generate roughly EUR 400,000 in synergies from 2020 on. The parties have agreed not to reveal the price of the transaction.
KLA opens new R&D facility in Ann Arbor California-based global electronics company KLA opened a temporary research...
Relativity to build 3D rocket factory, add jobs in MS Relativity Space has secured an agreement with NASA and an incentive package from the...
Modula announces second location in Ohio Italy-based Modula announced this week at the SelectUSA Conference in Washington, D.C...
Geely & LG Chem to set up JV to produce batteries in China Shanghai Maple Guorun, an indirect 99% owned subsidiary of Geely Automobile, the listed...
Printed Circuits upgrades drilling with Pluritec automated drills Flex and rigid flex circuit board manufacturer, Printed Circuits, announces that the company...
Etteplan strengthens its foothold in Sweden via acqusition Etteplan is following through with its growth strategy, at the core of which is organic growth...
Global top ten foundries for 2Q19 perform less-than-expected According to TrendForce’s latest statistics, the weakened demand in 1Q persisted well into 2Q as a result of political and economic instability.
myFC streamlines operations after strategic review The Swedish company says it will refocus its operations, shutting down the development...
Northvolt completes funding for first homegrown gigafactory Swedish battery manufacturing company, Northvolt, announces that is has completed the funding needed to enable the establishment of Europe’s first homegrown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in...
Nano Dimension & HENSOLDT enter strategic collaboration Nano Dimension says it has entered into a strategic collaboration with HENSOLDT, a...
Global fab equipment spending to rebound in 2020 Global fab equipment spending will rebound in 2020, growing 20% to USD 58.4 billion after dropping 19% to USD 48.4 billion in 2019, according SEMI.
TT Electronics partners with Protek Power TT Electronics says that it has entered into an exclusive sales agreement with Protek Power...
Toyoda Gosei Invests in robotics service provider QBIT Robotics Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested JPY 120 million (about EUR 1 million) in Tokyo-based...
DENSO & Honeywell partner create electric propulsion systems DENSO has partnered with Honeywell to develop hybrid-electric and fully-electric...
Continental teams up together with Silicon Valley company Leia The technology company is currently developing a cockpit solution – the Natural 3D...
NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency...
UK based company OXIS Energy goes into mass production OXIS Energy is to establish the first ever manufacturing plant for the production of electrolyte...
Ericsson ends legal battle with Intellectual Ventures Swedish telecom company Ericsson says it has signed a license agreement Intellectual...
Raytheon & United Technologies Aerospace to become one Raytheon and United Technologies have entered into an agreement to combine in an...
Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed...
Aurora and FCA US team up on self-driving vehicle platform Self-driving vehicle software company Aurora says that it is teaming up with Fiat Chrysler...
IEC Electronics breaks ground on New York facility After considering moving out-of-state, IEC Electronics has opted to stay in New York with the construction of a new facility and a projected move-in and operations start-up date of early 2020.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc. unveils facility in Israel Advanced Energy announced the grand opening of a 6,500 square-foot facility in Caesarea...
US-China trade war rages on - DRAM price decline 3Q to widen TrendForce's DRAMeXchange points out that, as ripples from the US ban continue to spread...Load more news