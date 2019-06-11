© Note Electronics Production | June 11, 2019
NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership
UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency power electronics systems.
The two companies’ have been collaborating since 2012 already and NOTE has manufactured power products and systems for UNIPOWER. Annual sales are expected to be approximately SEK 25 million (EUR 2.34 million). “UNIPOWER has been a customer to NOTE for several years now and the collaboration has been very successful,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE’s CEO and President, in a press release. “It’s therefore gratifying that we now enter into this new phase together”. “UNIPOWER is very demanding when it comes to selecting a manufacturing partner. Over the years we’ve developed a wide variety of power products and needed to work with a firm that is flexible as well as fully scalable and nimble. NOTE was the perfect choice to expand our product lines moving into the future”, adds John Ely, Vice President of Global Product Development UNIPOWER. “Being that we are selective when it comes to manufacturing partners, we are very pleased to expand our relationship with NOTE.”
Continental teams up together with Silicon Valley company Leia The technology company is currently developing a cockpit solution – the Natural 3D...
NOTE and UNIPOWER elevate their partnership UNIPOWER has chosen NOTE as their manufacturing partner for their latest line of high‐efficiency...
UK based company OXIS Energy goes into mass production OXIS Energy is to establish the first ever manufacturing plant for the production of electrolyte...
Ericsson ends legal battle with Intellectual Ventures Swedish telecom company Ericsson says it has signed a license agreement Intellectual...
Raytheon & United Technologies Aerospace to become one Raytheon and United Technologies have entered into an agreement to combine in an...
Robert Sawyer to lead supply chain data analytics startup Lexi Swedish supply chain data analytics SaaS provider, Lexi Solution AB, has appointed...
Aurora and FCA US team up on self-driving vehicle platform Self-driving vehicle software company Aurora says that it is teaming up with Fiat Chrysler...
IEC Electronics breaks ground on New York facility After considering moving out-of-state, IEC Electronics has opted to stay in New York with...
Advanced Energy Industries Inc. unveils facility in Israel Advanced Energy announced the grand opening of a 6,500 square-foot facility in Caesarea...
US-China trade war rages on - DRAM price decline 3Q to widen TrendForce's DRAMeXchange points out that, as ripples from the US ban continue to spread...
Kitron's CEO to return in September At the start of the year EMS provider Kitron announced that its CEO, Peter Nilsson, was...
Angeles Equity Partners acquires APCT The private investment firm Angeles Equity Partners LLC has acquired APCT Inc., a...
Lite-on to acquire 100% of Japanese subsidiary LITE-ON Technology intends to acquire all outstanding shares of LITE-ON Japan Ltd. (LOJ) through...
Salcomp Group to be sold to Lingyi iTech Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) Co., Ltd has signed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with...
Teledyne buys 3M's gas and flame detection business Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has submitted a binding offer to acquire the gas...
Records show Foxconn offshored 155 jobs to Mexico Reuters is reporting that Foxconn offshored more than 150 U.S. jobs to Mexico...
Infinite Electronics acquires Integra Optics Infinite Electronics Inc., based in Irvine, California, has acquired Integra Optics, a provider of...
April’s European semiconductor sales declined MoM European semiconductor sales reached USD 3.359 billion for the month of April 2019, a...
VARTA to expand production capacity for lithium-ion batteries The company says that it is expanding its production capacities further, this time to...
Advantego gains NA distribution rights for Aska Electronics Advantego Corporation has acquired the North American distribution rights for wireless...
Katana Silicon Technologies suing Samsung Texas-based Katana Silicon Technologies (KST) is suing Samsung Electronics, alleging...
Danish EMS provider expands in China Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, says it is upgrading its operations in China to...
B&O's slow Q4 forces the company to adjust its outlook Based on preliminary revenues and estimated financial performance for Bang ...
Impending tariffs cast a shadow on TV market development As worries spring up in the market about whether the 25% tariff arising from the US-China...Load more news