© IEC Electronics via Twitter Electronics Production | June 07, 2019
IEC Electronics breaks ground on New York facility
After considering moving out-of-state, IEC Electronics has opted to stay in New York with the construction of a new facility and a projected move-in and operations start-up date of early 2020.
According to a press release, plans call for the EMS provider to create up to 362 new jobs and retain 463 positions at the new 150,000-square-foot facility located at the Silver Hill Technology Park in Newark. In the past 18 months, IEC has already added 175 jobs at its current facility in Newark. Empire State Development is providing up to USD 2 million through a Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative Grant and up to USD 3 million through the Excelsior Jobs Program in exchange for IEC's job creation commitments. Rochester Gas & Electric and the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation offered up to USD 670,000 in assistance for the project. Wayne County also provided incentives for the venture and the Greater Rochester Enterprise was instrumental in helping the company remain in the Finger Lakes region. The total cost for the relocation project is approximately USD 22 million. "New York is committed to working with established and innovative businesses as they expand and grow to ensure secure, good-paying jobs remain in our Upstate communities," Governor Cuomo said. "By investing in IEC Electronics, we are helping this long-standing, successful community business evolve, resulting in the creation of hundreds of top-quality jobs that will continue to move the Finger Lakes region forward." "This new manufacturing facility advances the growth of the tech industry in the Finger Lakes," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "IEC Electronics' facility will create and retain hundreds of good jobs in Wayne County and expand the company's footprint providing electronic manufacturing solutions. We are committed to continuing to invest in successful companies like IEC to create more opportunities and strengthen the economy of the region." IEC Electronics provides PCB assembly, cable and wire harness assembly and precision metalworking for life-saving and mission-critical products to companies in the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors.
