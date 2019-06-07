© Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. unveils facility in Israel

Advanced Energy announced the grand opening of a 6,500 square-foot facility in Caesarea, Israel that includes business offices, a service and repair center and R&D lab.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said the new facility will support AE’s global growth strategy in the semiconductor, medical, defense and industrial markets. In a press release announcing the opening, Advanced Energy President and CEO Yuval Wasserman said, “In addition to bringing AE closer to our existing customers, our local presence provides us with the opportunity to expand our customer base in both the semiconductors and industrial sectors, and within Israel’s fast-growing high-tech market. It also positions us to further collaborate with technology centers of innovation in the country.” Amir Wachs, general manager, Israel, for Advanced Energy, added: “Our new facility brings tremendous value to local customers, by combining sales support, a service center and R&D lab for custom design all under one roof.”