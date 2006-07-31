Omron add new managers

Omron Components Business Europe today announced the appointment of Jose Luis Gonzalez to lead a newly created team of Global Account Managers in Europe. At the same time, Omron named Fabrizio Vitali and Sean Eley as the first two members of his team.

Gonzalez reports directly to the ECB Headquarters in Kyoto, Japan, and will be part of a 40-strong worldwide team responsible for partnerships with strategic customers, especially trans-regional OEMs and CEMs. Global Account Managers are aligned to sectors, and Gonzalez will also take responsibility for Telecommunications. Fabrizio Vitali will look after Home Appliance, and Sean Eley will look after CEMs. A fourth member of the team in Europe is to be announced shortly, addressing the Mobile and Portable business area. Gonzalez has identified Automotive and Building Automation as further areas which require more dedicated support.



Nigel Blakeway, COO, Omron Components Business Europe believes that the Global Account Managers will enhance Omron's competitiveness to the benefit of all customers. He said, "With the speed that the market operates in 2006 either you're first or you're out. Omron aims to be first every time, and the Global Account Manager team is central to giving reality to that vision."



Gonzalez, who will continue in his role as Omron's General Manager for Iberia, joined the company in 1989 in a sales role. Since this time, he has worked continuously for Omron in increasingly senior sales positions, allowing him to develop exceptionally close relationships with customers in that region. These include some of the largest telecommunications OEMs in the world.



The image shows (from left to right) Fabrizio Vitali, Jose Luis Gonzalez and Sean Eley.