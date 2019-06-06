© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | June 06, 2019
Angeles Equity Partners acquires APCT
The private investment firm Angeles Equity Partners LLC has acquired APCT Inc., a manufacturer of high-rel, quick-turn PCB prototypes with global production management capabilities.
According to a press release, Angeles is partnering with APCT management to accelerate the company’s profitable growth, pursue accretive bolt-on acquisitions, expand global production capabilities, and drive systems integration and investment. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, co-founders and managing partners of Angeles Equity Partners said, “We are excited to partner with the APCT team, which has a long and successful history of executing a differentiated business model in this sector. We believe this is a compelling opportunity to leverage our firm’s strategy, M&A, and operational capabilities to help APCT realize its full potential.” “The Angeles Equity Partners team has significant experience creating value in businesses,” said Steve Robinson, CEO of APCT. “We believe a great future lies ahead for APCT – and Angeles is the right partner to help accelerate our growth trajectory through technological innovations and strategic acquisitions.”
