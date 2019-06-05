© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_ General | June 05, 2019
Records show Foxconn offshored 155 jobs to Mexico
Reuters is reporting that Foxconn offshored more than 150 U.S. jobs to Mexico, according to the Labor Department, even as it struggles to meet job-creation targets promised as part of a massive new factory in Wisconsin.
According to records recently obtained by Reuters through a Freedom of Information Act request, the Taiwan-based telecom company said in a filing in Indiana in November 2018 that it would lay off 155 workers at a computer factory outside Indianapolis, citing “changes in our business and production objectives.” The records also indicated that the Labor Department in February determined that the jobs were eliminated because the company had shifted some production to Mexico. Foxconn officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company told the Indianapolis Business Journal in November that the plant in Plainfield, Indiana, was operated by a subsidiary firm and added that the layoffs would not affect other Foxconn-related companies. The 155 jobs amount to a small fraction of Foxconn’s global workforce, which stood at 988,000 at the end of 2017, according to its corporate responsibility report. Currently, the company has been under scrutiny for failing to meet job-creation targets at a newer facility in Wisconsin, which it unveiled plans for at a White House ceremony in 2017. The intentions were hailed by Trump as proof of success that he was reviving American manufacturing. Since taking office, Trump has threatened penalize companies who ship jobs to other countries and last week warned of imposing tariffs on Mexican products due to the ongoing immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. Foxconn’s Wisconsin project, a 20-million-sq-foot research facility and liquid crystal display plant would be the largest greenfield investment by a foreign-based company in U.S. history, with an employment base of 13,000. But Foxconn has recently suggested that it has been reconsidering its plans. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in April that he wants to renegotiate the deal, secured with USD 4 billion in tax breaks, because Foxconn is not expected to reach its job creation goals for the state. Evers, a Democrat, inherited the project from his predecessor, Republican Scott Walker. Foxconn has said it remains committed to its agreement, and company chairman Terry Gou met with Trump at the White House last month to discuss the project. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.
Teledyne buys 3M's gas and flame detection business Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has submitted a binding offer to acquire the gas...
Records show Foxconn offshored 155 jobs to Mexico Reuters is reporting that Foxconn offshored more than 150 U.S. jobs to Mexico...
Infinite Electronics acquires Integra Optics Infinite Electronics Inc., based in Irvine, California, has acquired Integra Optics, a provider of...
April’s European semiconductor sales declined MoM European semiconductor sales reached USD 3.359 billion for the month of April 2019, a...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosSuppression for every Frequency Range – innovative Common Mode Chokes from Würth Elektronik eiSos The WE-CMB family has offspring: WE-CMBNC with nanocrystalline core material excels with its broadband attenuation characteristics and higher operating temperatures.
VARTA to expand production capacity for lithium-ion batteries The company says that it is expanding its production capacities further, this time to...
Advantego gains NA distribution rights for Aska Electronics Advantego Corporation has acquired the North American distribution rights for wireless...
Katana Silicon Technologies suing Samsung Texas-based Katana Silicon Technologies (KST) is suing Samsung Electronics, alleging...
Danish EMS provider expands in China Danish EMS provider, BB Electronics, says it is upgrading its operations in China to...
B&O's slow Q4 forces the company to adjust its outlook Based on preliminary revenues and estimated financial performance for Bang ...
Impending tariffs cast a shadow on TV market development As worries spring up in the market about whether the 25% tariff arising from the US-China...
1Q 2019 worldwide semi equipment billings drop 19% YoY worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings for the first quarter of...
Experts weigh in on China’s possible restriction of rare earths... Following China’s hint that they may be considering cutting production and choking off...
AMD, Samsung forge strategic partnership AMD and Samsung Electronics Co. have agreed to a multi-year strategic partnership in ultra-low...
Infinite Electronics opens second plant in Texas Infinite Electronics Inc. has opened its second facility in Lewisville, Texas, directly next...
Intel expands in New Mexico, adds jobs Intel’s Sandoval County manufacturing plant will boost its employee base in the coming...
NEVS acquires auto technology company Protean Electric National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which earlier this year became a subsidiary of...
Smartphone giants breaking into the TWS bluetooth earbud market According to TrendForce 's latest report, the release of Bluetooth 5.0, which solved the...
LG cuts ribbon on $360M home appliance factory In Tennessee LG Electronics has inaugurated its new million-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, where the company is now producing its washing machines for the U.S. market.
Nano Dimension & Harris to develop hardware that will fly on the ISS Nano Dimension say it has received a grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority...
Revenues for NAND flash brands 1Q fall by 23.8% QoQ DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, says that besides the effects from the traditional offseason 1Q this year, the weakening demand in 4Q18 has pushed smartphone and server OEMs to begin adjusting their inventories.
North American PCB sales & orders continue to outpace 2018 The IPC reports that year-over-year growth in April was positive for sales and...
YASA's electric motor powers Ferrari’s production supercar YASA, a manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, announces that a YASA electric...
Volvo invests in Finnish VR/XR company Together with Varjo, a technology start-up from Finland that specialises in high-end...
Omron with new leadership in EMEA Seigo Kinugawa has been appointed as the new CEO of its Industrial Automation Business...Load more news
Related news