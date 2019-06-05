© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Infinite Electronics acquires Integra Optics

Infinite Electronics Inc., based in Irvine, California, has acquired Integra Optics, a provider of optical transceiver products and solutions.

Terms of the sale were not released. Integra will continue to operate as an independent brand within the overall Infinite family of brands and President Jim Pascarell will join the Infinite executive team to lead Integra’s day-to-day operations. Integra Founder David Prescott is leaving, vacating his current role as CEO and CTO. “This exciting merger will broaden the products, technologies and services Integra Optics can offer to current customers, while also continuing to break ground to significantly increase network reliability and availability across an even wider customer base,” said Prescott. “We are thrilled to welcome Integra Optics to our portfolio of high-performing brands. We see an incredible opportunity to expand our technical reach to more engineers with this critical need in the market for high-quality optical transceiver products and solutions,” said Penny Cotner, Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Electronics. Integra Optics President Jim Pascarell said, “We are very excited to join the Infinite Electronics family. This merger opens up a whole new level of experts and resources within Infinite to help us drive the continued growth and expansion of our business, and ultimately to better serve our customers.”