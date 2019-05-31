© Nano Dimension Electronics Production | May 31, 2019
Nano Dimension & Harris to develop hardware that will fly on the ISS
Nano Dimension say it has received a grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority for developing hardware, together with Harris Corporation, that will fly on the International Space Station (ISS) and communicate with Harris’ ground based satellite tracking station in Florida.
This project will provide a systematic analysis of 3D printed materials for radio frequency (RF) space systems, especially for Nano-satellites. The total approved budget for the Israeli portion of this project is approximately USD 416,000 (NIS 1,500,000), of which the Israel Innovation Authority will finance 40%. According to the terms of the grant, Nano Dimension will pay royalties on future sales up to the full grant amount, a press release reads. This project is being conducted in collaboration with Harris Corporation and the Harris portion of the project is sponsored by a grant from Space Florida. During this one-year project, both companies will optimise the designs of the 3D printing process and RF components and prepare a system for the flight studies at the ISS. This project aims to demonstrate innovative methods for manufacturing new RF systems. Until now, manufacturing of RF systems has remained static for the last 30 years with each circuit in its own “gold box/boxes” interconnected with cables and connectors. With 3D printing, the industry can explore a new manufacturing paradigm, that eliminates manual labor and streamlines production.
