Oceanvolt looking for investments to scale up production

Finnish electric motor manufacturer Oceanvolt is launching a crowdfunding campaign in which participants receive equity through investor platform Invesdor.

Starting May 28 until June 27th 2019, the company is looking to raise between EUR 600'000 to EUR 2 million in exchange of equity between 8.45% and 23.52%. Oceanvolt is offering its shares at a minimum investment of 6 shares, at a share price of EUR 88.12 per share. Even though the campaign started yesterday it is already well past the minimum of EUR 600'000 at more than EUR 790'000. Oceanvolt was founded in 2004 by Janne Kjellman and now have a complete range of electric drives used in sailboats, motorboats, harbour ferries and other commercial vessels as well as an interface that can connect any Oceanvolt system to the internet and be monitored and managed in real-time. The company is now looking for investments in this funding round to further develop software and to extend the hydrogeneration feature to cover all systems. By scaling up its production it aims at securing its position in the industry.